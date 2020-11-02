Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners to buy cable operator Astound Broadband

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners agreed to buy Astound Broadband, the sixth largest U.S. cable operator, from TPG Capital and Patriot Media Management for $8.1 billion (including $4.5 billion of debt).

Why it matters: TPG is expected to generate at least a 3x return, reflecting how cable companies have more than compensated for lost "bundle" revenue with higher-speed internet offerings for customers who are working or schooling from home.

Astound has over 1 million customers, via such brands as RCN, Grande, Wave, and enTouch.

A source says that the sale process was run by JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, while Bloomberg reports that rival bidders included The Blackstone Group and I Squared Capital.

The bottom line: "Patriot, which manages Astound, will partner with Stonepeak and continue to run the company. Its operating profits are already climbing at an industry-leading clip and they aim to continue that through a combination of organic growth and further acquisitions in an industry populated by hundreds of smaller operators," per The Wall Street Journal.