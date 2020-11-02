Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners to buy cable operator Astound Broadband

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners agreed to buy Astound Broadband, the sixth largest U.S. cable operator, from TPG Capital and Patriot Media Management for $8.1 billion (including $4.5 billion of debt).

Why it matters: TPG is expected to generate at least a 3x return, reflecting how cable companies have more than compensated for lost "bundle" revenue with higher-speed internet offerings for customers who are working or schooling from home.

  • Astound has over 1 million customers, via such brands as RCN, Grande, Wave, and enTouch.
  • A source says that the sale process was run by JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, while Bloomberg reports that rival bidders included The Blackstone Group and I Squared Capital.

The bottom line: "Patriot, which manages Astound, will partner with Stonepeak and continue to run the company. Its operating profits are already climbing at an industry-leading clip and they aim to continue that through a combination of organic growth and further acquisitions in an industry populated by hundreds of smaller operators," per The Wall Street Journal.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Twitter names 7 outlets to call election results

Photo: Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter on Monday provided more details about its policies around tweets that declare election results, and named the seven outlets it will lean on to help it determine whether a race is officially called.

Driving the news: The list includes ABC News, AP, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News and NBC News — all outlets that experts agree have verified, unbiased decision desks calling elections.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump suggests he may fire Fauci if re-elected president — Trump COVID adviser Scott Atlas apologizes for appearing on Russian state television.
  2. Health: Contact tracing efforts are falling apart18 states set single-day COVID case records last week.
  3. Business: The unemployment crisis hiding in plain sight The pandemic has the upper hand against oil's recovery.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
  5. Sports: Third COVID wave drives even more uncertainty.
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
3 hours ago - Sports

The third coronavirus wave means even more sports uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's pro sports leagues sputtered back to life in 2020 with bubbles, comprehensive testing programs and a host of other changes that still seem unimaginable after the fact.

The state of play: The leagues succeeded because they have enormous wealth and were operating mostly in "salvage the season" mode — but now comes the hard part: Figuring out how to do it again — this time from an even worse financial position and amid a third coronavirus wave.

