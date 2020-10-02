49 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. stock futures slide after Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. stock futures plunged Friday morning, after it was announced President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

The big picture: The S&P 500 futures dropped 1.7% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq-100 each shed almost 2%, "suggesting that U.S. markets could open lower," the Wall Street Journal notes.

  • Asian stocks were also fell — including in Japan, which closed down 0.8% after the announcement, despite spending much of the day trading up, per the New York Times.
  • European also opened over 1% lower in early trading.

What they're saying: "Markets hate uncertainty and this ticks all those boxes," said Asia Pacific with Oanda Corp. senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley, told Bloomberg.

  • "Not because of the President alone, but because this potentially means it has spread to the upper-level echelons of the government in the U.S."

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneFadel Allassan
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to quarantine after Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Hope Hicks on Sept. 30, pictured with (L-R) White House aides Nicholas Luna, Dan Scavino and Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump "will begin our quarantine process" after adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump confirmed to Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night that Hicks tested positive for the virus, and said both he and First Lady Melania Trump have since been tested and are awaiting their results.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
10 hours ago - Health

Amazon says over 19,800 employees contracted coronavirus

A truck outside an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., in March. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon recorded 19,816 presumed or confirmed COVID-19 cases across its roughly 1.37 million Amazon and Whole Foods Market front-line employees in the U.S. between March 1 and Sept. 19, according to data released by the company on Thursday.

What they're saying: The company said its rate of infection among employees was lower than expected, noting "we've introduced or changed over 150 processes to ensure the health and safety of our teams," per the statement.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
24 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases rise in 25 states

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

New coronavirus infections rose over the past week in half the country.

Why it matters: The U.S. remains largely unable or unwilling to control the spread of the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow