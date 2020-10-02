U.S. stock futures slide after Trump tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. stock futures plunged Friday morning, after it was announced President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

The big picture: The S&P 500 futures dropped 1.7% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq-100 each shed almost 2%, "suggesting that U.S. markets could open lower," the Wall Street Journal notes.

Asian stocks were also fell — including in Japan, which closed down 0.8% after the announcement, despite spending much of the day trading up, per the New York Times.

European also opened over 1% lower in early trading.

What they're saying: "Markets hate uncertainty and this ticks all those boxes," said Asia Pacific with Oanda Corp. senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley, told Bloomberg.