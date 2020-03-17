1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street rebounds from worst day in 30 years

Courtenay Brown

Traders working at the NYSE on Monday. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images

Stocks jumped about 6% on Tuesday afternoon, making up a fraction of the losses from the stock market's worst day since 1987.

Why it matters: The stock market is more volatile now than during the 2008 financial crisis. Stocks rose as measures to shield companies and the economy from the coronavirus impact — including an announcement by the Fed, plus White House discussions to send cash payments to Americans — came to light.

Courtenay Brown

Stocks plunge 9% in coronavirus sell-off

Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Stocks plunged more than 9% on Thursday, with the S&P 500 26% below its February all-time high.

Why it matters: The potential economic impact from the coronavirus ended Wall Street's longest bull run in history while roiling stock markets around the globe.

Courtenay Brown

Stocks rebound after Wall Street’s worst day since 1987

Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Stocks closed up more than 9% on Friday, following the stock market's worst day in 30 years.

Why it matters: Stocks jumped during Trump's coronavirus press conference, ending Wall Street's wild week with its best single-day performance since the financial crisis.

Felix Salmon

Don't panic about the stock market

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The stock market is heading south with unprecedented velocity amid coronavirus fears. Does that mean it's crashing? Are we in a recession? Is this a financial crisis?

  • No, no, and no.
