Wall Street rebounds from worst day in 30 years
Traders working at the NYSE on Monday. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images
Stocks jumped about 6% on Tuesday afternoon, making up a fraction of the losses from the stock market's worst day since 1987.
Why it matters: The stock market is more volatile now than during the 2008 financial crisis. Stocks rose as measures to shield companies and the economy from the coronavirus impact — including an announcement by the Fed, plus White House discussions to send cash payments to Americans — came to light.