1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Stocks remain at historically high valuations

Data: FactSet

The latest mini-selloff in U.S. equities sent the S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio to a recent low of 21.1, but the metric remains highly elevated by historical standards — above the five-year average (17.3) and above the 10-year average (15.5), per FactSet.

By the numbers: "There has been a lot of volatility in the forward P/E ratio this year, falling as low as 13.1 on March 23," FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters tells Axios in an email. "However, the forward 12-month P/E ratio has been above 20.0 pretty consistently since May, peaking at 23.4 on September 2. Prior to this year, the last time the forward 12-month P/E ratio was at or above 20.0 was April 10, 2002."

Oct 27, 2020 - Economy & Business

Strategists warn stocks may have gotten ahead of themselves

Data: FactSet

The behavior of U.S. stocks so far this earnings season has been unusual for both companies that beat expectations and those that missed, top equities strategists say.

What's happening: Analysts at Deutsche Bank note that "the S&P 500 is seeing a rare earnings season decline so far of (-4.2%)," compared to an average gain of 2.9% and in especially sharp contrast to the record rally of 11% in Q2.

1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus surge is sinking consumer confidence

Data: Hamilton Place Strategies, CivicScience

The rise in coronavirus cases in certain parts of the U.S. is stunting confidence across the country, a crop of new reports show.

Driving the news: After stalling during the previous two-week period, overall economic sentiment declined for the first time in two months, according to the Economic Sentiment Index, a biweekly survey from data firm CivicScience and Hamilton Place Strategies (HPS).

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Obama: Trump is "jealous of COVID's media coverage."
  2. Health: Mask mandates help control the rise in coronavirus hospitalizations. Hospitals face a crush.
  3. Business: Coronavirus testing is a windfall. Winter threat spurs new surge of startup activity.
  4. Media: Pandemic causes TV providers to lose the most subscribers ever.
  5. World: Putin mandates face masks.
