8 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stocks go down

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Dow fell 1,861 points Thursday, the fourth worst one-day point drop on record, and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq sank 5.9% and 5.3%, respectively. It was the worst one-day decline for the major averages since March 16.

Why it happened: Various media reports have pointed to an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths (which had been happening for at least a week) and the Fed's dour economic outlook at its June policy meeting (which was little changed from its dour economic outlook in April).

  • But no one really knows.

Why it matters: It could mark the end of a rally that has seen the S&P rise more than 40% in the best 50-day stretch in history and the Nasdaq hit an all-time high above 10,000 points.

  • Or it could not.

The big picture: It was just one day.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
Updated 16 hours ago - Economy & Business

Stocks sink nearly 6%

Entance of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The S&P 500 closed 5.9% lower on Thursday — the worst decline for the index since March — while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.9% (over 1,800 points), and the Nasdaq dropped 5.3%.

Why it matters: It's a pause in an epic Wall Street rally that has seen stocks recover about 40% since the worst of the coronavirus sell-off in March — despite the economy's slide into possibly one of the deepest recessions of all time.

Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 7,540,679 — Total deaths: 421,948 — Total recoveries — 3,561,804Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 2,023,347 — Total deaths: 113,820 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Single cells could hide the answer to how to fight coronavirusRetracted coronavirus studies threaten trust in scientific data.
  4. World: Why Vietnam may be the pandemic’s biggest success story.
  5. 2020 election: Jacksonville picked as RNC's new 2020 convention hostTrump to hold first campaign rally since the pandemic began.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
13 mins ago - Sports

Inside boxing's return to Vegas

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Boxing returned on Tuesday thanks to the herculean efforts by promotion company Top Rank to create a "bubble" at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The big picture: Brad Jacobs, Top Rank's COO and the architect of their return-to-play protocol, told Axios, "First, I dissected our events line item by line item. Then I consulted with an infectious disease specialist and an emergency physician, and I depended a lot on these experts to figure out how to do this 100% properly."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow