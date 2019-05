Factset data

Stocks fell sharply in the final day of May trading, following President Trump's surprise decision to slap tariffs on Mexican imports.

The bottom line: The S&P 500 lost 1.32% on Friday, bringing the total May loss to 6.58%. That's the index's worst monthly performance of 2019, after having hit an all-time high back in April, and puts it just 1.73% higher than at this point in 2018.