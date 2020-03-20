Stocks drop 4% to end worst week since 2008
Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks closed more than 4% lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 shedding 4.3%, the Dow dropping 4.6% (or 927 points), and the Nasdaq falling 3.7%.
Why it matters: It caps a bruising week for Wall Street — you'd have to go back to 2008 to see worse losses — as the coronavirus outbreak forces more of the world's biggest economies to shut down.
By the numbers: The S&P 500 fell 13% this week, while the Dow dropped 17%.
- Both are now more than 30% below the record highs hit in February.