Latin America bounces back amid stock market sell-off

Wednesday's sell-off pulled equity markets around the globe lower — with the notable exception of Latin America.

Why it matters: Typically a proxy for investor expectations of the neighboring U.S. or major trading partner China, Latin America's gains were led by Colombia's Colcap index. The Colcap was the world's top performing stock market from January to late March, up more than 30% at its peak.

Details: An MSCI index tracking stock markets throughout the region rose by more than 1% and MSCI's Latin America currency tracker rose by nearly 1% as well.

Stock markets in Mexico and Chile also saw notable gains.

