Stocks have steadily risen over the course of September, with the S&P edging up by around 3% month to date, while safe-haven U.S. Treasury prices have fallen, pushing yields higher, in a sign of investors' increasing appetite for risk.

Why it matters: The pickup in stock buying so far this month has been a major reversal of the trend seen in markets for most of the year. Capital flows had largely been going into bonds and money market funds and out of stocks.