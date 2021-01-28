Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. indexes see worst day since October amid short squeeze chaos

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Equity prices tumbled Wednesday, with U.S. indexes booking their worst day since October, but traditional hedging assets like Treasury bonds, the Japanese yen and gold saw minimal gains or losses, continuing a trend that has been in place for more than a year.

By the numbers: The S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all fell by more than 2%, but the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield declined by just 1 basis point from its closing level on Tuesday.

  • The dollar index edged higher but gained just 0.5% and the yen fell by 0.4%.
  • Gold declined by 0.5% and silver fell by 0.9%.
  • Even Bitcoin, which has been heralded as a potential new safe-haven asset to replace precious metals, declined by 1.5%, sinking back toward the $30,000 per coin level where it began the year.

Why it matters: The lack of safe-haven assets that rise when stock prices fall could prove damaging for investors if markets reverse their long-term bull run.

What's next: Wednesday's selling pressure looks to have been caused at least in part by hedge funds needing to sell some of their favored stocks to meet margin calls after big losses in their short positions. That means they're selling out of winners like Square and Peloton in order to have enough cash to stay afloat. That could continue.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
21 mins ago - Economy & Business

2020 was the economy's worst year since 1946

Source: FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy grew at a 4% annualized pace in the last quarter of 2020, meaning the economy shrank by 3.5% for the full year, the government said on Thursday.

Why it matters: One of the last major economic report cards of the Trump era shows a sharp slowdown in growth compared to the previous quarter, as the pandemic got worse and government aid petered out. It was the worst year for the economy since 1946 and the first time GDP shrank since 2009, when it fell 2.5% during the Great Recession.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

How GameStop exposed the market

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Retail traders have found a cheat code for the stock market, and barring some major action from regulatory authorities or a massive turn in their favored companies, they're going to keep using it to score "tendies" and turn Wall Street on its head.

What's happening: The share prices of companies like GameStop are rocketing higher, based largely on the social media organizing of a 3-million strong group of Redditors who are eagerly piling into companies that big hedge funds are short selling, or betting will fall in price.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

Who benefits from Biden's move to reopen ACA enrollment

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Nearly 15 million Americans who are currently uninsured are eligible for coverage on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, and more than half of them would qualify for subsidies, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation brief.

Why it matters: President Biden is expected to announce today that he'll be reopening the marketplaces for a special enrollment period from Feb. 15 to May 15, but getting a significant number of people to sign up for coverage will likely require targeted outreach.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow