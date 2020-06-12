Stocks rise 2% after biggest sell-off since March
Photo: Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images
Stocks have clawed back a fraction of its Thursday losses, the worst day for the market since mid-March.
By the numbers: The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite opened more than 2% higher on Friday morning.
Why it matters: Volatility looks to be back (at least for now) after a persistent stock rally in recent weeks that was unfazed by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
- The S&P 500 is still about 37% above the lowest point of the stock market slump earlier this year.