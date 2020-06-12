2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Stocks rise 2% after biggest sell-off since March

Photo: Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

Stocks have clawed back a fraction of its Thursday losses, the worst day for the market since mid-March.

By the numbers: The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite opened more than 2% higher on Friday morning.

Why it matters: Volatility looks to be back (at least for now) after a persistent stock rally in recent weeks that was unfazed by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

  • The S&P 500 is still about 37% above the lowest point of the stock market slump earlier this year.

Courtenay Brown
Updated 19 hours ago - Economy & Business

Stocks sink nearly 6%

Entance of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The S&P 500 closed 5.9% lower on Thursday — the worst decline for the index since March — while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.9% (over 1,800 points), and the Nasdaq dropped 5.3%.

Why it matters: It's a pause in an epic Wall Street rally that has seen stocks recover about 40% since the worst of the coronavirus sell-off in March — despite the economy's slide into possibly one of the deepest recessions of all time.

Dion Rabouin
Jun 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

The stock market's unbalanced rebound

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The Nasdaq hit a new record high on Friday and the S&P 500 and Dow are close to doing the same, but the rally has not been universal, the Wall Street Journal reports.

What it means: "Most stocks are down this year, many by 20% or more. A few fortunate winners have generated big gains, fueling the misperception that losses have been minimal. The result is a market that isn’t as irrationally exuberant as it might appear."

Axios
