Nasdaq tops 14,000 for the first time

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Nasdaq rose to a record closing high above 14,000 on Tuesday, as equities continued to march higher.

  • The state of play: All three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on Monday, even though the Dow and S&P 500 ended the day slightly lower than where they opened.
  • By the numbers: The Nasdaq is up 8.7% year to date, having risen by more than 7% so far in February. The index has closed in the green every day this month with the lone exception of Feb. 3 when it fell 0.02%.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
12 mins ago - Sports

Dallas Mavericks ditch national anthem

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks haven't played the national anthem during home games this season and don't plan to play it moving forward, owner Mark Cuban confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The Mavericks are believed to be the first American professional sports team to cease playing the anthem at home.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
33 mins ago - Economy & Business

The winter COVID surge has reversed progress on economic inequality

Reproduced from Federal Reserve Bank of New York; Chart: Axios Visuals

Inequality in the U.S. continues to grow as the economy undergoes a compositional change in the labor market.

Driving the news: While higher wage earners have largely recouped their losses from the coronavirus pandemic's shutdowns earlier this year, those at the bottom of the income spectrum remain out of work at high levels and are losing more ground.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Chicago Teachers Union approves deal to reopen schools

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

The Chicago Teachers Union approved a tentative agreement with the city to get the nation's third-largest school district on the "path to reopening school classrooms safely," the union announced on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The agreement ends a dispute between the union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot and will likely avert a strike by Chicago's teachers, per AP. Lightfoot had said it was safe to return to school with protocols in place, while the union contended the city was not doing enough to protect teachers.

