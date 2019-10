Big moves in well-known companies like Tesla, Twitter, JPMorgan Chase and Ford have generated headlines this week but the broader market has been little moved. That's been true for the month, the quarter and the majority of the year.

By the numbers: As of market close Thursday, the S&P has risen 0.8% from its closing level a week ago; is up 1.1% so far in October; and up 2.3% since the end of Q2.