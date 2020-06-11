2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Stocks sink nearly 5%

Entance of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The S&P 500 fell 4.8% on Thursday — the worst decline for the index since April — while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.6% (or 1,476 points).

Why it matters: It's a pause in an epic Wall Street rally that has seen stocks recover about 40% since the worst of the coronavirus sell-off in March — despite the economy's slide into possibly one of the deepest recessions of all time.

Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 7,432,727 — Total deaths: 418,052 — Total recoveries — 3,505,535Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,009,238 — Total deaths: 113,341 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: Retracted coronavirus studies are threatening trust in scientific data.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. Economy: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: "We can’t shut down the economy again."
44 mins ago - Health

Concerns grow over damage to public’s trust in COVID-19 science

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A recent spate of problems with some coronavirus studies combined with top-level miscommunication about the virus is raising concern that people's trust in scientific data and scientists may falter.

Why it matters: Without trust in science, people can't make informed decisions about the risk of getting COVID-19, treatments for it and any potential future vaccines, public health experts warn.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

A national crisis of institutional legitimacy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

America's institutions are failing to command the respect they need to be effective.

Why it matters: A wave of discontent with institutions that started at the federal level has now metastasized to encompass almost every center of power in the country, from the media to technology to sports, retail, and — most visibly — the police.

