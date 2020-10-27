1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Strategists warn stocks may have gotten ahead of themselves

Dion Rabouin
The behavior of U.S. stocks so far this earnings season has been unusual for both companies that beat expectations and those that missed, top equities strategists say.

What's happening: Analysts at Deutsche Bank note that "the S&P 500 is seeing a rare earnings season decline so far of (-4.2%)," compared to an average gain of 2.9% and in especially sharp contrast to the record rally of 11% in Q2.

  • And companies are seeing little stock bounce from beating their earnings estimates, "mostly flat relative to the market, instead of typical outperformance (+0.5pp historically)."

On the other hand: Companies that miss earnings expectations are being punished more severely than usual — twice as much, according to calculations from Wells Fargo, which found companies that missed consensus earnings estimates saw an average one-day decline of 4.4%.

  • That's on pace to be “the harshest quarterly punishing for missing consensus we have ever seen,” per Wells analysts, citing data that goes back to the first quarter of 2015.
  • “We suspect these post-earnings beat-downs largely are a result of equities getting ahead of themselves in prior weeks.”

The big picture: So far, a record 87% of reported companies have beaten EPS estimates, well above the historical average of 73% and prior record 84% in Q2.

  • The companies that have reported have beaten estimates by 16.3% in aggregate, just below the record 20.3% in Q2, per DB.

Yes, but: The S&P is on pace for an earnings decline of 14.6% year over year, after a 33% decline in Q2.

  • The S&P 500 is 12.5% above where it was at this point in 2019.

Kendall Baker
Sports

Locker Room wants to reinvent how fans talk sports

Locker Room, a social audio app where fans can talk sports and spontaneously join live conversations, launches Tuesday on the App Store.

The state of play: The company behind Locker Room, Betty Labs, has raised $9.3 million in seed funding led by Google Ventures with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Axios has learned.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Axios-Ipsos poll: Federal response has only gotten worse. The swing states where the pandemic is raging.
  2. Health: The coronavirus is starting to crush some hospitals. 13 states set single-day case records last week.
  3. Business: Where stimulus is needed most.
  4. Education: The dangerous instability of school re-openings.
  5. States: Nearly two dozen Minnesota COVID cases traced to 3 Trump campaign events
  6. World: Unrest in Italy as restrictions grow across Europe.
  7. Media: Fox News president and several hosts advised to quarantine.
Caitlin Owens
Health

The coronavirus is starting to crush some hospitals

Some states are seeing dangerous levels of coronavirus hospitalizations, with hospitals warning that they could soon become overwhelmed if no action is taken to slow the spread.

Why it matters: Patients can only receive good care if there's enough care to go around — which is one reason why the death rate was so much higher in the spring, some experts say.

