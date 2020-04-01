Stocks drop 4% after Trump's coronavirus warning

Stocks closed more than 4% lower on Wednesday, continuing a volatile stretch for the stock market amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Between the lines: The declines come after President Trump on Tuesday braced the country for a "very painful" few weeks "like we've never seen before," as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the U.S. and the economy remains largely shut down.

By the numbers: The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow fell about 4.4%.