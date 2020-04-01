1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Stocks drop 4% after Trump's coronavirus warning

Courtenay Brown

Outside of the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo: Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Stocks closed more than 4% lower on Wednesday, continuing a volatile stretch for the stock market amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Between the lines: The declines come after President Trump on Tuesday braced the country for a "very painful" few weeks "like we've never seen before," as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the U.S. and the economy remains largely shut down.

By the numbers: The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow fell about 4.4%.

  • The S&P 500 kicked off the second quarter with its biggest drop in roughly two weeks. There was optimism about the coronavirus relief package, which will blunt some pain for businesses as states encourage people to stay home.
  • The S&P shed 20% in the first quarter, its worse quarterly decline since 2008.

Courtenay Brown

Stocks sink 4% as Dow closes in bear market

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks fell more than 4% on Wednesday, with the Dow closing in bear market territory — or 20% below the record high hit in February.

Why it matters: The Dow's steep drop ends one major index's record 11-year stretch without a 20% decline, as Wall Street grapples with just how bad the coronavirus will be for the global economy. The S&P 500 is about 30 points away from hitting bear market territory.

Courtenay Brown

Stocks drop 4% to end worst week since 2008

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Stocks closed more than 4% lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 shedding 4.3%, the Dow dropping 4.6% (or 927 points), and the Nasdaq falling 3.7%.

Why it matters: It caps a bruising week for Wall Street — you'd have to go back to 2008 to see worse losses — as the coronavirus outbreak forces more of the world's biggest economies to shut down.

Courtenay Brown

Wall Street rebounds from worst day in 30 years

Traders working at the NYSE on Monday. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images

Stocks closed up 6% on Tuesday afternoon, making up almost half of the losses from the stock market's worst day since 1987.

Why it matters: Stocks rose as measures to shield companies and the economy from the coronavirus impact — including an announcement by the Fed and a White House stimulus plan that includes sending cash payments to Americans — came to light.

