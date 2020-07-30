Jul 30, 2020 - Economy & Business

Stock market bulls could see "Superfecta"

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Even if the real economy is in shambles, that doesn't mean the stock market can't rise. And U.S. equities look primed for a "Superfecta," Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, writes in a note to clients.

What it means: Superfecta is a horse racing term in which a bettor correctly picks the first four finishers in exact order.

  • "And today, the stock market is enjoying its own Superfecta of positive forces which can win in any order — widespread investor fears, an unprecedented policy push, a significant economic bounce from the ‘lockdown recession’ and an economy with so much room for improvement (starting with a double-digit unemployment rate)," Paulsen says.

Driving the news: The S&P rallied 1.24% on Wednesday, and while U.S. lawmakers remain deadlocked on new relief measures, Wall Street analysts remain confident Congress will produce a new bill.

The big picture: "Although the stock market will certainly experience pullbacks, disappointments and corrections along the way, the horses have just begun this race and investors should be wary of cashing in a winning Superfecta ticket too early," Paulsen notes.

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

