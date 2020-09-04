Screenshot from U.S. Chamber of Commerce's website.

As Congress begins to return from its fall recess calls to pass more fiscal stimulus are growing louder.

Driving the news: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce released another call to action, this time from its president, Suzanne Clark, advocating for "more support" for "industries, businesses, and workers disparately harmed by the pandemic."

What she's saying: "As a business community and a nation, we cannot allow millions of workers and broad swaths of our economy to be left behind in the COVID recovery," Clark writes.

"Our lawmakers deserve a lot of credit for working quickly and cooperatively, on a bipartisan basis, to provide federal relief to employers and workers in the early days of pandemic."

"Their work is not done."

What to watch: Clark highlights the K-shaped recovery happening among U.S. workers and industries, warning that even though tech companies and some segments of the retail industry have seen success in recent months, "For countless companies in the travel, entertainment, leisure, hospitality, and food service industries, there is no end in sight to the economic malaise."