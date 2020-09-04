25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Chamber of Commerce calls for more stimulus

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Screenshot from U.S. Chamber of Commerce's website.

As Congress begins to return from its fall recess calls to pass more fiscal stimulus are growing louder.

Driving the news: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce released another call to action, this time from its president, Suzanne Clark, advocating for "more support" for "industries, businesses, and workers disparately harmed by the pandemic."

What she's saying: "As a business community and a nation, we cannot allow millions of workers and broad swaths of our economy to be left behind in the COVID recovery," Clark writes.

  • "Our lawmakers deserve a lot of credit for working quickly and cooperatively, on a bipartisan basis, to provide federal relief to employers and workers in the early days of pandemic."
  • "Their work is not done."

What to watch: Clark highlights the K-shaped recovery happening among U.S. workers and industries, warning that even though tech companies and some segments of the retail industry have seen success in recent months, "For countless companies in the travel, entertainment, leisure, hospitality, and food service industries, there is no end in sight to the economic malaise."

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
22 mins ago - Sports

A big moment for women's soccer

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Women's soccer will get major U.S. exposure this weekend, with the NWSL kicking off its seven-week "Fall Series" on CBS and the FA Women's Super League (England) beginning its season on NBCSN.

Why it matters: It's an exciting time for the sport, which has grown from four million players worldwide in 2006 to roughly 30 million today, and is still riding the momentum of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Courtenay Brown
28 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August

A view of an apartment building in Washington, D.C. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. added 1.4 million jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July, the government announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The labor market is rebounding, but the pace of hiring has dropped off. The slowdown could be a sign of what's to come: a long, sluggish job market recovery.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

The stock market had its worst day in months, but no one is quite sure why

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Nasdaq fell 5% on Thursday, its worst decline since March, and the S&P 500 had its worst session since June, but no one was quite sure why.

What happened: Fund managers and strategists posited that profit taking or rebalancing was to blame as no fundamental drivers for the sell-off were apparent and it remains unclear whether Thursday was a fluke or the beginning of retrenchment from what most Wall Street analysts viewed as an overextended market.

