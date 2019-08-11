GOP Rep. Steve Scalise calls for domestic terrorism to be a federal crime

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you think domestic terrorism should be a federal crime?

SCALISE: I do, and in fact I applaud what's being done both at the FBI and with our new acting homeland security secretary. His first week in office, he put in place a task force to go look at a lot of the online recruiting that's gone on to radicalize people. We're seeing a very alarming increase in domestic terrorism. ... We need to make sure the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have the tools they need to go and root out — whether it's white supremacist, whether it's radicals from the left that are committing some of these crimes."

The big picture: Federal authorities have launched domestic terrorism investigations into the incident in El Paso and the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, which killed 3 people earlier this month. Because there is currently no clear federal domestic terrorism statute, the Justice Department cannot prosecute these cases under the same terrorism laws applied to foreign nationals.

The FBI Agents Association on Tuesday called for Congress to make domestic terrorism a federal crime, stating: "This would ensure that FBI Agents and prosecutors have the best tools to fight domestic terrorism.”

When pressed on what specific "tools" Republicans would vote to give law enforcement, Scalise said funding for resources to help understand and curb online extremism will be a priority when Congress undertakes the budget process in September.

