Mnuchin: Americans to start receiving $600 stimulus payments from tonight

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a December House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Getty Images
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Tuesday the second round of coronavirus relief stimulus payments were being sent to millions of Americans.
The big picture: As President Trump and others continue to press Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who blocked Democrats' request to hold a vote on a House measure to boost the size of the checks to $2,000 per person, Mnuchin tweeted that the $600 payments "may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight" and that paper checks would begin to be mailed Wednesday.