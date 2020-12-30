Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Mnuchin: Americans to start receiving $600 stimulus payments from tonight

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a December House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Tuesday the second round of coronavirus relief stimulus payments were being sent to millions of Americans.

The big picture: As President Trump and others continue to press Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who blocked Democrats' request to hold a vote on a House measure to boost the size of the checks to $2,000 per person, Mnuchin tweeted that the $600 payments "may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight" and that paper checks would begin to be mailed Wednesday.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump slams McConnell for blocking vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) request to hold a vote on a House standalone measure that would boost the size of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 per person.

Why it matters: President Trump has demanded that the payments be increased, creating a rift between him and Senate GOP leadership ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber. He tweeted on Tuesday afternoon: "Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. "

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated Dec 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

House votes to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 per person

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House voted 275-134 on Monday to increase direct payments from its coronavirus relief package to $2,000 per person, up from the $600 checks that Congress had previously approved.

Why it matters: The measure is unlikely to pass the GOP-controlled Senate, but could further divide President Trump and Republicans ahead of the crucial Senate runoffs in Georgia next week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia's GOP senators back $2,000 stimulus checks ahead of runoff

Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Tuesday both came out in favor of increasing direct payments in the coronavirus relief package from $600 to $2,000 per person.

Why it matters: The two Republican senators are on the ballot in a pair of runoffs in Georgia next week that will determine control of the Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

