Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's 2020 presidential campaign says they raised more than $2 million during the second quarter of 2019, reports CBS.

The big picture: It's not close to the $21.5 million former Vice President Joe Biden reported or the $24.8 million Mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed. Bullock entered the race on May 14 — a month after the second quarter of fundraising began.

