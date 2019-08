Democratic presidential candidate and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock told a CNN town hall in New York Sunday it's possible to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040 "or even earlier."

Details: That's much faster than United Nations goals for world leaders to commit to net zero emissions by 2050. Bullock pledged at the town hall to start tackling the climate crisis by rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, which President Trump announced in 2017 he would withdraw the U.S from.