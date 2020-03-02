38 mins ago - Sports

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer nearing deal to buy The Forum

Kendall Baker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the 1982 NBA Finals at The Forum. Photo: Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is in advanced talks to purchase The Forum from the Madison Square Garden Company, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: Ballmer's plan to build a $1 billion arena near The Forum triggered multiple lawsuits, including three by MSG, so purchasing The Forum from them would clear a major hurdle in the Clippers' pursuit of a new home.

The backdrop: The Forum was home to the Lakers from 1967 to 1999, an era in which the franchise won six NBA titles and built a modern sports dynasty led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

  • Other Laker legends like Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Gail Goodrich, Jamaal Wilkes, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant played a few seasons at The Forum, too.

The bottom line: That hallowed Lakers ground could soon be owned by the rival Clippers, who have plans to carve out their own space and build their own image in their big brothers' old backyard.

Kendall Baker

The average NBA team is now worth $2.1 billion

Reproduced from Forbes; Chart: Axios Visuals

The average NBA franchise is now valued at $2.12 billion, per Forbes — a figure that has grown 476% in the past decade.

Why it matters: Thanks to the NBA's international growth and the $24 billion TV deal it signed with ESPN and Turner in 2014, team values have grown at a much faster rate than the other three major U.S. sports leagues.

Jacob Knutson

Los Angeles celebrates Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Photo: Getty Images

Thousands of people gathered Monday at Los Angeles' Staples Center to mourn the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The big picture: Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his entire 20-season career and helped the city claim five championships. Gianna, a rising basketball player herself, often attended games with her father, who retired in 2016.

Marisa Fernandez

Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company over the deaths of Kobe and Gianna

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Bryant and Natalia Bryant attend Tribeca Talks during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday against the company that dispatched the helicopter that crashed on Jan. 26, killing her husband Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The state of play: The suit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp, alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan failed "to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft" and was "negligent" when taking off Jan. 26.

