U.S. adds new fields of study to STEM student visa program

The Biden administration is widening the scope on STEM student visas.

Why it matters: Higher education enrollment has continued to decline in the U.S. as the country looks to stay competitive in science and technology on the global stage.

Driving the news: The Department of Homeland Security on Friday added 22 new fields of study to a specialized visa program for nonimmigrant students, the STEM Optional Practical Training program.

In addition, eligible undergraduate and graduate students can now stay in the country for up to three years after finishing — up from one year.

Be smart: The changes may not make a significant difference in getting more students to study in the U.S., the WSJ notes.

Increases in the number of visas or expanding visa eligibility have to be made by Congress.

Details: Environmental science categories dominate the 22 new fields — bioenergy, general forestry, anthrozoology, climate science, Earth systems science, oceanic science, data visualization, as well as industrial and organizational psychology.