Stay-at-home order extended for Southern California, San Joaquin Valley

A nurse tightens her gown in the ICU at Providence St. Jude Medical Center Christmas Day in Fullerton, California. Photo: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California's regional stay-at-home order has been extended for Southern California and San Joaquin Valley, officials announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: The expected move came as the ICU capacity in both regions remained at 0%, the state health department said. Southern California and San Joaquin Valley have been under the order since Dec. 6.

  • Hospitals across the state are caring for more than 20,000 COVID-19 patients, per the Los Angeles Times.

Details: The regional stay-at-home order is triggered when a region's ICU capacity falls below 15%, and it stays in place for at least three weeks.

  • It includes restrictions on gatherings and requires certain businesses to close. Residents and visitors must also always wear a mask when they go outside.
  • Of note: The state uses a weighted formula to ensure ICU beds are available for non-coronavirus patients.

What they're saying: “If we are to get through this, the gatherings must stop and strict precautions must be followed by businesses that have been allowed to remain open,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said Tuesday in a statement, per the Los Angeles Times.

  • “This is a dire situation — one that we avoided up until now and, frankly, one that we know was preventable because we’ve prevented it before.”

The big picture: The Southern California region, home to about 24 million people, includes the cities of Los Angeles and San Diego, per AP.

  • Rural Northern California is the only region of the state's five regions not currently under the additional restrictions, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Go deeper

Axios
17 hours ago - World

WHO urges vaccinated travelers to take coronavirus precautions

American soldiers line up to receive the first COVID-19 vaccines at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: United States Forces Korea via Getty Images

World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing Monday people who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 "need to take the same precautions" as those who haven't "till there's a certain level of herd immunity."

Driving the news: Swaminathan was asked whether international travel without quarantine would be possible after mass coronavirus vaccinations. "I don't believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it's going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on," she said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
10 hours ago - World

Argentina, Belarus become first countries outside Russia to deploy Sputnik V vaccine

Photo: Ronaldo Schmeidt/AFP via Getty Images

Argentina and Belarus on Tuesday became the first countries outside of Russia to begin coronavirus vaccinations using the Sputnik V vaccine, AP reports.

Why it matters: Although both countries authorized the vaccine last week, Russia has yet to complete advanced studies to ensure that Sputnik V is safe, effective and adheres to scientific protocols.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
12 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Vaccine numbers below target set for end of December

Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that Operation Warp Speed will not reach its goal of having 20 million Americans receive the coronavirus vaccine by the end of December.

By the numbers: Only 2.1 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, with nearly 11.5 million doses distributed as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow