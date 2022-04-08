Startup raises $3 million to destroy chemicals in water

Aclarity, a Hadley, Mass.-based solution for eliminating PFAS (aka forever chemicals) from drinking water and wastewater, raised $3.3 million in seed funding.

Why it matters: PFAS have been tied to numerous forms of cancer, which is why the federal government has devoted increased spend and attention on cleanup. Right now that means filtering the chemicals and then disposing of them elsewhere, like in landfills or deep-injection wells, but Aclarity claims its tech can actually destroy PFAS.

Other investors include DCVC, MassVentures and UMass Maroon Fund.

The bottom line: "The company’s target customers are owners of centralized waste treatment facilities that process multiple streams of concentrated industrial wastewater and landfill leachate. While PFAS is not regulated as hazardous waste, customers are paying $60 per 1,000 gallons, including changing out filters every other day." — Jeff Kart, Forbes