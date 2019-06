Starbucks this month begins a first-of-its kind trial of reusable cups at London’s Gatwick airport, offering them for free while charging a small fee for disposable cups, Bloomberg writes.

Why it matters: "[R]eusable cups potentially have a lower carbon footprint than paper cups." Starbucks estimates that "if just 250 customers a day opt for a reusable cup, more than 7,000 cups could be saved in the monthlong trial."

