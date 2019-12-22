"The Rise of Skywalker" rakes in $175.5 million on opening weekend

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” pulled in an estimated $175.5 million in the U.S. and Canada over the weekend and received mixed fan and critic reactions, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Despite high expectations that "Skywalker" would debut with more than $200 million, the film's opening weekend was the lowest in the Walt Disney trilogy — 29% less than 2015's “The Force Awakens” and 20% below 2017's “The Last Jedi." After five Star Wars films in four years, this will be the franchise's last movie until 2022.

Go deeper: Disney breaks $10 billion box office record for 2019