"The Rise of Skywalker" rakes in $175.5 million on opening weekend

The cast of "The Rise of Skywalker"
The cast of "The Rise of Skywalker" with director J.J. Abrams, producer Kathleen Kennedy and Stephen Colbert, April 12. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Disney

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” pulled in an estimated $175.5 million in the U.S. and Canada over the weekend and received mixed fan and critic reactions, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Despite high expectations that "Skywalker" would debut with more than $200 million, the film's opening weekend was the lowest in the Walt Disney trilogy — 29% less than 2015's “The Force Awakens” and 20% below 2017's “The Last Jedi." After five Star Wars films in four years, this will be the franchise's last movie until 2022.

