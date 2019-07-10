Who's taking the stage at Advertising Week 2019

Details: The conference, which launched in 2004, formerly focused on advertising. Sixteen years later, programming now includes topics including technology, regulation, culture, data and social impact.
“Issues which begin with ... but transcend our industry ... are the heartbeat of Advertising Week as we leverage our platform to elevate the conversation around cancer care, climate change, diversity & gender equity — with a dedicated focus on biases against moms in the workplace, gun safety, mental health and wellness, and the opioid crisis."— Matt Scheckner, global CEO of Advertising Week and co-founder of Stillwell Partners
Featured speakers include:
- Musicians: Marc Roberge (OAR) and Pitbull
- Brand executives: Marc Pritchard (P&G) and Ivan Pollard (General Mills)
- Agency chiefs: Sir Martin Sorrell (S4 Capital) and Michael Roth (IPG)
- Entrepreneurs: Alli Webb (DryBar) and Gary Vaynerchuk (VaynerX)
- Business leaders: Matthew McCarthy (CEO, Ben & Jerry’s), David Stern (former NBA commissioner) and Melanie Whelan (CEO, Soulcycle).
Featured brands participating include: AB InBev, Accenture, Acura, Adobe, Bark, Ben & Jerry’s, Bombas, Bumble, Burger King, Cirque du Soleil, Disney, eBay, Facebook, Google, Heineken, Hulu, P&G, Peloton, Rhone, Samsung, Snap, TikTok, The Knot, Twitch, Twitter, Unilever and Vudu.