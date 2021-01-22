Stabenow: U.S. must put pandemic relief before EV manufacturing

The U.S. needs to focus on helping people get through the coronavirus pandemic before turning to manufacturing, including electric vehicles, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said on Friday at an Axios virtual event.

What she's saying: "We've got to deal with getting our arms around the vaccine, around the pandemic with the vaccines, helping people survive. And ... then robustly reopen the economy. And certainly clean energy, jobs, is a big part of that."

The big picture: Thursday, Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion relief plan to confront the economic and health impacts of the coronavirus, including, roughly $20 billion for a national vaccination program, and another $140 billion for testing and other public health investments, Axios Hans Nichols writes.

Of note: Electric vehicle manufacturing could spur the economy by creating new jobs.

President Biden has made electric vehicles a priority in his administration and "pledged to add 500,000 charging stations and make all federal fleets fully electric," Axios' Joann Muller writes.

