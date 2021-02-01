Sign up for our daily briefing

St. Paul students head back to their classrooms

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The youngest learners in St. Paul Public Schools are headed back to the classroom for the first time since March. Pre-K through 2nd grade can go back today, while grades 3-5 return Feb 16.

Why it matters: With distance learning, kids in Minnesota and beyond are falling behind — and missing out on other essential services and support schools provide.

The big picture: Most districts across the state are resuming in-person learning for elementary students in some form.

  • Gov. Tim Walz announced in December that elementary schools could start reopening in January.
  • High schoolers will remain remote for now.

Between the lines: The option to return to the classroom might not help all students equally.

  • Just 50% of Asian students and 63% of American Indian students chose to resume in-person learning in St. Paul, compared with 71% of white students, per St. Paul Public Schools.
  • Some worry the discrepancy could lead to even worse learning losses among students of color.

What they're saying: State leaders and many health experts say the benefits of reopening outweigh transmission risk.

  • "We've shown time and time again that schools can be operated safely with basic safety precautions," former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Tom Frieden told Axios' Re:Cap podcast.
  • But local teachers' unions oppose the plan: 93% of St. Paul Federation of Educators members have "no confidence" in the district's safety procedures, per the Pioneer Press.

What to watch: More disruptions could occur, especially if cases rise again.

  • Bloomington schools paused in-person instruction last week following an outbreak among bus drivers.

What's next: Minneapolis Public Schools starts phasing students back next Monday.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
29 mins ago - Economy & Business

Warren broadsides private equity following stock market volatility

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Private equity has once again found itself in the crosshairs of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), this time for "treating the stock market like a casino."

What she said: Warren's broadside was part of a letter sent Friday to the SEC, asking it to investigate and provide more information on how it plans to address the recent stock market volatility, related to shares of GameStop, et al.

Go deeper
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump's trade war on China was a failure in every possible way

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Biden administration plans to review the phase one U.S.-China trade deal, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. Based on publicly available data, it's hard to imagine they'll find anything other than a debacle.

Driving the news: China isn't even close to fulfilling its end of the deal — having come up 42% short of its commitment, Chad Bown, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, reported late last week.

Go deeper
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The top headlines from the Jan. 31 episode of "Axios on HBO."

Go deeper

