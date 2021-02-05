A new house on the Mississippi River in St. Paul is going to cost you $475,000 to $1.15 million — and that's just for the land.

What's happening: Ryan Cos. and Coldwell Banker Realty – Crocus Hill are marketing 20 of the 34 lots they plan to sell along the river parkway as part of their larger redevelopment of a former Ford assembly plant.

There will be design standards for the custom homes, including sustainability requirements.

The total cost for finished homes will likely run from $1.3 million to more than $3 million, Coldwell Banker realtor Jim Seabold told the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

What's next: The housing lots hit the market Monday, Ryan Cos. said. Construction will start by the end of the year and homes could be move-in ready by summer 2022.

