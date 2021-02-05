Sign up for our daily briefing

The last slices of St. Paul's riverfront will cost you

Premium lots on the Mississippi River in St. Paul are for sale, starting at $475,000 apiece. Photo via Ryan Companies

A new house on the Mississippi River in St. Paul is going to cost you $475,000 to $1.15 million — and that's just for the land.

What's happening: Ryan Cos. and Coldwell Banker Realty – Crocus Hill are marketing 20 of the 34 lots they plan to sell along the river parkway as part of their larger redevelopment of a former Ford assembly plant.

  • There will be design standards for the custom homes, including sustainability requirements.
  • The total cost for finished homes will likely run from $1.3 million to more than $3 million, Coldwell Banker realtor Jim Seabold told the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

What's next: The housing lots hit the market Monday, Ryan Cos. said. Construction will start by the end of the year and homes could be move-in ready by summer 2022.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Brianna Crane
Feb 4, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay housing inventory drops as home sales soar

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

In the last year, the Tampa Bay area had the 10th largest decline in housing inventory out of the country's 50 largest metros, according to a recent realtor.com report.

Why it matters: High demand and unusually low inventory is a recipe for rising home prices. In other words, it's a sellers' market.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Torey Van OotNick Halter
Feb 4, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis' security plan for Derek Chauvin trial sparks fiscal fight

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Security plans for next month's trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin are starting to take shape, as lawmakers bicker over who should foot the bill.

Why it matters: Leaders say a robust law enforcement presence is needed in downtown Minneapolis to protect public safety and private property, but it could also have a big impact on the area's pandemic recovery.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with National Guard troops on Capitol Hill. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta-Pool/Getty Images

The Defense Department will send more than 1,000 active-duty military personnel to support mass coronavirus vaccination sites in states across the country, the White House COVID-19 response team announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The Pentagon approved a request from FEMA to provide military assistance for five vaccination centers as part of an effort to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 100 million people (with at least one dose) within his first 100 days in office.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

