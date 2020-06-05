1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

St. Paul mayor says he grew up praying for the safety of police officers

St. Paul, Minnesota Mayor Melvin Carter. Photo: Axios

St. Paul, Minn., Mayor Melvin Carter recalled the nearly 30 years his father served his city as a police officer, but added that made no difference in the way police officers treated him as a teenager and young adult.

What he's saying: "I grew up praying for the safety of our officers. ... I got a chance to see him use that badge and that uniform as an amazing, incredible force for good. I saw it as a cape, a superhero cape, and of course, I turned 16 and started driving," he told Axios' Margaret Talev during a virtual event on Friday.

The big picture: Mayors across the country have been vocally condemning the police killing of George Floyd and outlining concrete steps to address the systemic racism that still plagues U.S. communities.

More from Carter:

  • "We don’t have time for me to share with you the number of experiences I have personally had with law enforcement growing up."
  • "I grew up hearing from my father the stories of his service. I grew up hearing from him that an officer’s duty is to help someone who’s hurting, is there’s never a pause or never a break from that duty."
  • "If we think the fact that my father’s a police officer or the fact that I’m a city council member would change the way I'm treated by the police department, well then isn’t that the problem in itself?"

Mayors' job: restoring trust

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Mayors across the country are vocally condemning the police killing of George Floyd, marching with protesters in their streets and outlining concrete steps to address the systemic racism that still plagues U.S. communities.

Why it matters: De-escalating the violence that's erupted amid protests is only the start of rebuilding a constructive relationship between the public and local law enforcement. And mayors are in a unique position to do that, given their close relationships with both.

Scoop: German foreign minister to travel to Israel with warning on annexation

Heiko Maas. Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is expected to travel to Israel next week to warn that there will be consequences if Israeli leaders move forward with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, Israeli officials and European diplomats tell me.

Why it matters: Israeli and European officials agree that if Israel goes ahead with unilateral annexation, the EU will respond with sanctions.

Minneapolis will ban police chokeholds following George Floyd's death

A memorial for George Floyd at the site of his death in Minneapolis. Photo: Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Minneapolis has agreed to ban the use of police chokeholds and will require nearby officers to act to stop them in the wake of George Floyd's death, AP reports.

Why it matters: The agreement between the city and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which has launched an investigation into Floyd's death while in police custody, will be enforceable in court.

