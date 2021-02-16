Sign up for our daily briefing

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter responds to surge in crime

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Faced with growing pressure to address an increase in crime, Mayor Melvin Carter of St. Paul, Minnesota, is renewing his call for a comprehensive, "community-first" approach to improving public safety.

Driving the news: "Waiting to respond after somebody calls 911, after something terrible has happened, it's just insufficient," Carter told Axios last week.

What's happening: Violent incidents were up 25% in St. Paul in 2020, as cities nationwide grappled with a spike in crime.

What he's saying: Carter said the troubling trend underscores the need to focus on investments and preventative measures in communities most at risk for crime. He argued fallout from the pandemic — including unemployment and people feeling "disconnected from their neighbors" — is making things worse.

  • "When people feel hopeful about the future, when people are connected to community, when someone can ask for a cup of sugar ... those are the strongest tools that we have to reduce violence and crime in our community."

Yes, but: Carter acknowledged that more needs to be done now.

  • The city will be "shifting resources and shifting deployment" to respond to incidents and address hot spots, he said.

Of note: Carter said initial data shows gang-involved violence decreased in 2020 following early intervention efforts, while domestic incidents increased.

  • "What we need to do to solve that problem is different. They're two completely different strategies, two completely different approaches."

What to watch: We'll have more from our interview with Carter tomorrow.

Shawna Chen
Feb 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Recent attacks spark renewed focus on anti-Asian violence

Graphic: CBS News

A string of recent attacks on elderly Asian Americans has led to an uproar in the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Why it matters: Violence and discrimination against Asian Americans appears to have risen dramatically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving families nervous and afraid even in many of America’s most diverse cities.

Fadel Allassan
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden extends mortgage relief, moratorium on foreclosures

President Biden prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden administration Tuesday announced it's extending the moratorium on home foreclosures and the enrollment window for mortgage forbearance through June.

Why it matters: Many Americans have struggled to make home payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both programs were set to expire in March. The actions are an extension of a program the Trump administration started in 2020.

Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - World

Myanmar police file second charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Photo: Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi for violating the country's Natural Disaster Management Law, which is often used to prosecute people who have defied coronavirus restrictions, AP reports.

Why it matters: Suu Kyi, who was detained in a military coup on Feb. 1, was already facing a charge for illegally importing walkie-talkies. The new charge could allow her to be held indefinitely without a trial, after the military changed the Penal Code last week to allow law enforcement to detain people without court permission, per AP.

