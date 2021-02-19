Pandemic restrictions force Saint Paul officials to cancel St. Patrick's Day parade

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Pandemic restrictions force Saint Paul officials to cancel St. Patrick's Day parade

The St. Patrick's Day parade, like this one in 2014, won't be held as usual this year. Photo: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images

For those hoping that St. Paul's beloved St. Patrick's Day parade would be back in its glory this year ... sorry, the traditional downtown event is off.

Yes, but: The St. Patrick's Association will instead hold a drive-thru parade at the former Sears store parking lot on March 16. Apply for a spot here.

Why it matters: The parade in previous years has drawn as many as an estimated 100,000 people who then swarmed downtown and West Seventh Street bars.

  • But a crowd that size isn't possible given that Gov. Tim Walz has limited outdoor gatherings to 250 people or less due to the pandemic.

Flashback: For many, the cancellation of last year's St. Patrick's Day parade was the first dose of hard truth that because of COVID-19, the party would be over for a while.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Torey Van OotNick Halter
Updated Feb 18, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities housing construction is strong, but not keeping up with demand

Despite the pandemic, developers built almost as many Twin Cities houses and apartments in 2020 as they did in 2019, according to preliminary numbers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The big picture: The Twin Cities metro area finished 2020 with 21,421 housing permits, 54% of which were multifamily units.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Torey Van OotNick Halter
Feb 18, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

What we know about Minneapolis' security plans for Derek Chauvin's trial

Minneapolis City Hall. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

Fencing and barricades are already rising downtown ahead of next month's trial for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Department officer charged with the killing of George Floyd.

Driving the news: City leaders previewed security plans yesterday in what they billed as the first in a series of regular updates to the public.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Torey Van OotNick Halter
Feb 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The Minnesota legislature's gender gap

Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Minnesota has made gains when it comes to gender parity at the State Capitol, but there's plenty of work to be done.

By the numbers: A record 72 women — 36% of the 201-member Legislature— are serving in the current session. But it's still got a ways to go until hitting 50%.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow