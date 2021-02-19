Pandemic restrictions force Saint Paul officials to cancel St. Patrick's Day parade

For those hoping that St. Paul's beloved St. Patrick's Day parade would be back in its glory this year ... sorry, the traditional downtown event is off.

Yes, but: The St. Patrick's Association will instead hold a drive-thru parade at the former Sears store parking lot on March 16. Apply for a spot here.

Why it matters: The parade in previous years has drawn as many as an estimated 100,000 people who then swarmed downtown and West Seventh Street bars.

But a crowd that size isn't possible given that Gov. Tim Walz has limited outdoor gatherings to 250 people or less due to the pandemic.

Flashback: For many, the cancellation of last year's St. Patrick's Day parade was the first dose of hard truth that because of COVID-19, the party would be over for a while.

