The Cardinals bash the Braves to move onto the NLCS

The Cardinals made history against the Braves yesterday, becoming the first team to score 10 runs in the first inning of a playoff game en route to a 13-1 victory that earned them a spot in the NLCS.

First-inning breakdown: Walk, sacrifice bunt, single, single, fielder's choice, walk, double, intentional walk, walk, double, double, fly out, strikeout (reached on wild pitch), groundout. Relive it, Cards fans.