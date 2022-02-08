Square dongle could be in trouble

It's a good thing Jack Dorsey pivoted Square to Block last year.

Catch up quick: Apple is set to transform iPhones into contactless credit card readers and payment processors later this year. That could, in theory, threaten Square's existing payment devices business.

Shares of Block traded down after news broke and closed the day 0.5% lower.

The big picture: Payment processing is just a small part of Square’s value to merchants.

Dorsey's vision for Block now relies more on blockchain and crypto.

