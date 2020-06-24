28 mins ago - Health

One-third of spring breakers on Mexico trip contracted coronavirus

Guests dance to DJ music in March 2020. Photo: Sean Drakes/Getty Images

64 college-aged people who were on a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in late March contracted COVID-19, with one-fifth showing symptoms, a Wednesday case study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Why it matters: The report reveals how universities that are planning to reopen this fall must prepare for clusters of cases that could easily spread among groups of young, healthy students.

The big picture: Young people can contract and spread the coronavirus with mild to no symptoms, endangering more vulnerable populations when they travel or do not seriously practice social distancing measures.

  • In March, a University of Texas at Austin student tested positive for the coronavirus with cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, followed by two other positive cases.
  • Contact tracers found the students were a part of a cluster of 64 positive cases (28%) out of 183 travelers that returned from a spring break trip the week before.
  • Several other cases were from students' roommates and their community.

What to watch: Outbreaks could occur on college campuses in the fall if good contact tracing resources are not implemented to track and isolate people, the CDC warns.

6 mins ago - World

Defense Department produces list of Chinese military-linked companies

The logo of Chinese company Huawei. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

The Defense Department is making public for the first time a list of Chinese companies that are operating in the U.S. and are tied to the Chinese military. The list, obtained by Axios, includes Huawei, Hangzhou Hikvision, China Railway Construction Corporation, and China Telecommunications Corporation.

Why it matters: President Trump has the authority to invoke emergency economic powers, including sanctions, against the twenty companies on the list.

Updated 21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 9,323,932 — Total deaths: 479,215 — Total recoveries — 4,677,740Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 2,364,874 — Total deaths: 121,662 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. States: Nonprofits and states fight childhood hunger amid pandemic — NY, NJ and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from hotspots.
  4. Public health: The pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism — 65% of Americans would rather return to lockdown if cases spike.
  5. Travel: One-third of group of spring breakers on Mexico trip contracted coronavirus.
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: USAID staff call out acting administrator for defending aides with anti-LGBT+ pasts

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An internal revolt is escalating at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), with groups of employees alleging that recent hires of senior officials with records of anti-LGBT+ and anti-Muslim comments have created a hostile work environment.

Driving the news: The employees have requested a meeting with Acting Administrator John Barsa and set out their concerns in a letter to him emailed Monday and obtained by Axios. Among those concerns is that Barsa's lack of consideration for employees who feel targeted is contributing to a toxic climate at the agency.

