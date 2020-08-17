52 mins ago - Technology

Sportsradar aims to protect athletes from social media abuse

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Sportradar, best known as a supplier of data related to sports betting, has a new service aimed at helping professional athletes avoid and report online harassment.

Why it matters: Efforts geared at identifying online abuse could help pave the way for broader change outside the world of sports. As Twitter's Jack Dorsey is fond of saying, it's all about "the health of the conversation." But improving that health often feels like a never-ending quest.

How it works: Sportradar's system focuses on tracking down the often anonymous voices that are hurling vitriol and reporting them to platforms and authorities.

  • The service aims to identify the real people behind the often anonymous attacks and also looks to find patterns that can help social media platforms improve their system.
  • Sportradar tested the product in professional tennis tournaments in the U.S. and Germany, with Germany's Dustin Brown and the U.S. pair of Taylor Townsend and Sachia Vickery among those who shared abusive messages they had received on social media.

The company has experience rooting out bad behavior, running a fraud detection system for identifying match fixing.

  • The system has reported more than 5,000 suspicious sporting events worldwide over 11 years, Sportradar managing director of integrity services Andreas Krannich noted in a statement.

Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House expected to vote on USPS legislation on Saturday

Photo: https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/81620-0

The House of Representatives will be called back from August recess on Saturday to consider legislation related to the U.S. Postal Service, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers say they have been inundated with complaints about policy changes by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that are disrupting the USPS ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots. DeJoy is a former fundraiser for President Trump, who defended him this weekend.

2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Trump administration finalizes drilling plan for Alaska Arctic refuge

Polar bears in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Photo: Sylvain Cordier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Interior Department on Monday finalized plans to open Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling, a pivotal — but hardly the final — step in a decades-long battle over the ecologically sensitive region thought to hold huge oil deposits.

The big question: It remains unclear whether Joe Biden, if he wins in November, would look to find a way — either via administrative decisions or legislation — to reimpose restrictions that thwart the planned leasing and development.

2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Dealmakers aren't pretending 2020 won't be a consequential election

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Dealmakers always pay attention to presidential elections, but in 2020 they're no longer claiming that the outcome won't significantly affect transactions.

Between the lines: This isn't to say that one candidate is better or worse for dealmakers, or for particular industries. It's to say that the winner won't be a passive bystander, particularly as the wall between regulated and non-regulated industries has decayed.

