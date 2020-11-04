Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

In photos: 33 pro sports venues serve as polling places on Election Day

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

33 pro sports venues were open as polling locations on Election Day, offering voters a more socially-distanced option to cast their ballots.

Venues by state: California (8), Texas (5), D.C. (3), Arizona (2), Indiana (2), New York (2), Maryland (2), Missouri (1), Colorado (1), Washington (1), Wisconsin (1), Pennsylvania (1), New Jersey (1), Ohio (1), Illinois (1), Utah (1).

  • Venues by league: NBA (14), NHL (10), NFL (9), WNBA (5), MLB (4), MLS (2), NWSL (1).

NEW YORK — Madison Square Garden served 60,000 eligible voters for both early voting and Election Day, making it the largest polling site in New York City.

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

CHICAGO — The United Center's first voter was a woman registered on the South Side who'd received mixed signals about where to vote. So, she woke up at 4 a.m. and went to the arena where she'd heard "anyone and everyone" could vote.

Photo: Kamil Krzacyzynski/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY — Through his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, Patrick Mahomes helped foot the bill to ensure that Arrowhead Stadium was used as a voting site. He and the Chiefs split the costs of 25 machines and 30 poll workers.

Screenshot: @ChiefsCheer (Twitter)

LOS ANGELES — It's been quite the celebration at Dodger Stadium over the past few days, with Marisa Tomei giving out free cookies to voters on Sunday and a mariachi band serenading them on Election Day.

Photo: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: The final outcome is coming down to a half dozen battleground states — including Wisconsin, which appeared to be leaning in Biden's direction, and Pennsylvania and Michigan, where the results could depend on the slow count of early and mail ballots.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Climate's role in the chaotic election

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Should Joe Biden ultimately win the White House, his climate agenda will almost certainly be limited — at least for the foreseeable future — to what he can pursue using executive powers.

The state of play: While several Senate races are outstanding, Democrats look unlikely to regain the majority in that chamber despite pickups in Colorado and Arizona, which aren't enough.

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump consolidates command over GOP, even if he loses

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump heads into the wild days ahead stronger than ever: However things ultimately shake out in the presidential race, he did way better than most expected and was a rare voice saying Republicans could gain ground in the House.

Why it matters: Few Republican officials defied him before. It's hard to see many, if any, standing up to him now. 

