In photos: 33 pro sports venues serve as polling places on Election Day

33 pro sports venues were open as polling locations on Election Day, offering voters a more socially-distanced option to cast their ballots.

Venues by state: California (8), Texas (5), D.C. (3), Arizona (2), Indiana (2), New York (2), Maryland (2), Missouri (1), Colorado (1), Washington (1), Wisconsin (1), Pennsylvania (1), New Jersey (1), Ohio (1), Illinois (1), Utah (1).

Venues by league: NBA (14), NHL (10), NFL (9), WNBA (5), MLB (4), MLS (2), NWSL (1).

NEW YORK — Madison Square Garden served 60,000 eligible voters for both early voting and Election Day, making it the largest polling site in New York City.

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

CHICAGO — The United Center's first voter was a woman registered on the South Side who'd received mixed signals about where to vote. So, she woke up at 4 a.m. and went to the arena where she'd heard "anyone and everyone" could vote.

Photo: Kamil Krzacyzynski/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY — Through his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, Patrick Mahomes helped foot the bill to ensure that Arrowhead Stadium was used as a voting site. He and the Chiefs split the costs of 25 machines and 30 poll workers.

LOS ANGELES — It's been quite the celebration at Dodger Stadium over the past few days, with Marisa Tomei giving out free cookies to voters on Sunday and a mariachi band serenading them on Election Day.