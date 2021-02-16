The sports subreddits with the most members

With 430 million monthly active users, Reddit has emerged as one of the most influential — and valuable — websites on the internet, with subreddits (i.e. forums devoted to specific topics) increasingly driving the national conversation.

The question: As sports fans continue to flock to Reddit, and leagues slowly embrace it as a content and engagement tool, I'm curious: Which sports subreddits currently have the most members?

1+ million subscribers:

More:

500k+: Bicycling (924k); Climbing (892k); Fishing (865k); NASCAR (652k); Tennis (648k)

Olympics (420k); English Premier League (392k); Golf (340k); Skateboarding (340k); Chess (318k); Bundesliga (309k); Cricket (250k); Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (250k)

CrossFit (218k); MLS (214k); Mountain Biking (214k); Poker (164k); Rugby Union (145k); Disc Golf (140k); MLB (128k); Weightlifting (110k); Surfing (104k)

MotoGP (95.7k); Basketball (91.1k); Judo (88.9k); Triathlon (82.5k); Swimming (82k); Kayaking (78.5k); IndyCar (67.8k); Billiards (64k); Rowing (55.5k); Ultimate (52k), Wrestling (50.9k)

Volleyball (49.9k); Track and Field (45.6k); Bowling (31.3k); Table Tennis (28.6k); Lacrosse (28.3k); Skydiving (26.6k); Gymnastics (25.4k); Darts (25k)

Fencing (24.8k); College Baseball (20.2k); CFL (18.3k); Badminton (16.7k); College Hockey (15.7k); La Liga (15.7k); NWSL (15.3k); Serie A (14.3k); Squash (10.3k)

Curling (8.7k); Indian Premier League (7.4k); WNBA (7.2k); Water Polo (7k); Wakeboarding (6.9k); Euroleague Basketball (6k); FCS College Football (5.2k)

Disclaimer: I tried my best to include all the biggest sports communities, but considering there are 2.2 million subreddits (!!!) I almost certainly missed some.