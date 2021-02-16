The sports subreddits with the most members

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
With 430 million monthly active users, Reddit has emerged as one of the most influential — and valuable — websites on the internet, with subreddits (i.e. forums devoted to specific topics) increasingly driving the national conversation.
The question: As sports fans continue to flock to Reddit, and leagues slowly embrace it as a content and engagement tool, I'm curious: Which sports subreddits currently have the most members?
1+ million subscribers:
- Sports: 18.5M
- NBA: 3.8M
- Soccer: 2.5M
- NFL: 2.1M
- Baseball: 1.5M
- College Basketball: 1.5M
- MMA: 1.5M
- Formula 1: 1.4M
- Running: 1.3M
- Hockey: 1.2M
- College Football: 1.1M
- Snowboarding: 1.1M
- Skiing: 1.1M
- Boxing: 1M
More:
- 500k+: Bicycling (924k); Climbing (892k); Fishing (865k); NASCAR (652k); Tennis (648k)
- 250k+: Olympics (420k); English Premier League (392k); Golf (340k); Skateboarding (340k); Chess (318k); Bundesliga (309k); Cricket (250k); Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (250k)
- 100k+: CrossFit (218k); MLS (214k); Mountain Biking (214k); Poker (164k); Rugby Union (145k); Disc Golf (140k); MLB (128k); Weightlifting (110k); Surfing (104k)
- 50k+: MotoGP (95.7k); Basketball (91.1k); Judo (88.9k); Triathlon (82.5k); Swimming (82k); Kayaking (78.5k); IndyCar (67.8k); Billiards (64k); Rowing (55.5k); Ultimate (52k), Wrestling (50.9k)
- 25k+: Volleyball (49.9k); Track and Field (45.6k); Bowling (31.3k); Table Tennis (28.6k); Lacrosse (28.3k); Skydiving (26.6k); Gymnastics (25.4k); Darts (25k)
- 10k+: Fencing (24.8k); College Baseball (20.2k); CFL (18.3k); Badminton (16.7k); College Hockey (15.7k); La Liga (15.7k); NWSL (15.3k); Serie A (14.3k); Squash (10.3k)
- 5k+: Curling (8.7k); Indian Premier League (7.4k); WNBA (7.2k); Water Polo (7k); Wakeboarding (6.9k); Euroleague Basketball (6k); FCS College Football (5.2k)
Disclaimer: I tried my best to include all the biggest sports communities, but considering there are 2.2 million subreddits (!!!) I almost certainly missed some.