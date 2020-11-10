Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Sports stocks surge on vaccine news

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Data: Yahoo; Chart: Axios Visuals

Sports stocks surged on Monday after Pfizer announced promising, though early, findings about the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Details: Live event stocks, which got crushed in the spring when sports and concert venues were shut down or left empty, were some of the biggest gainers.

  • Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, jumped 23% midday to $68.87 — its largest one-day advance in at least 12 years. It closed at $64.36 (+14.85%).

The other side: Sports-related companies that benefit from people staying inside tumbled.

  • Take-Two Interactive, which publishes the "NBA 2K" video game franchise, sank more than 8%.
  • Collectors Universe, which saw its stock price jump this summer thanks to the trading card boom, plunged 10%.

The state of play: Pfizer says its vaccine was effective in over 90% of uninfected clinical trail patients.

  • Still, "in the beginning, it is clear that there will be more limited distribution," CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday's Axios Re:Cap podcast.
  • "50 million doses is 25 million people globally. Even if half goes to the U.S., that means that it's going to be 12 million people that we can protect in the next 1.5 months."
  • "Very important protection, but still a small part of the population."

The big picture: Investors spent Monday buying into areas like live events and selling off hunker-at-home companies, "but the future is most likely to be a mixture of the old and the new," Axios' Dan Primack writes.

The bottom line: The Pfizer vaccine is a giant and welcome development, but it's not a silver bullet.

🎧 Listen: Full Bourla interview (Axios)

Go deeper

Axios
18 hours ago - Podcasts

Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible

Pfizer on Monday announced that its COVID-19 vaccine has proven effective in over 90% of previously uninfected people, and added that it could have 50 million doses available by year-end.

Axios Re:Cap talks to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla about vaccine data, distribution, politics, and how he reacted upon receiving the news.

Go deeper (8 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 22 hours ago - Health

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine trial was effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in 90% of previously uninfected people and did not produce any serious safety concerns.

Why it matters: Should the results bear out, it would potentially a huge breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
Updated 16 hours ago - Economy & Business

Stock market rises after Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news

A face mask hanging on the fence of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Dow closed up 2.9%, or 835 points, after Pfizer announced promising, though early, findings about the effectiveness of its coronavirus vaccine. The S&P 500 finished up 1.2%.

The state of play: The vaccine progress is fueling market optimism about a possible return to normal, as the coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing restrictions have held back the U.S. economy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow