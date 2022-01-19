Sign up for our daily briefing

Report: Sports stadium boom incoming

Jeff Tracy

Rendering of the $375 million Moody Center on the UT-Austin campus. Photo courtesy of Moody Center

Stadium and arena construction in North America will total a relatively tame $5.8 billion this year, a 12% decrease from 2021.

Yes, but: What the industry lacks in construction it expects to make up for in design, with experts predicting a sports venue boom over the next half-decade, SBJ reports.

  • The pandemic has shifted fans' expectations about venue offerings (touchless experience, etc.), which require major overhauls.
  • 51% of venues across the NBA, NFL and MLB were built before 2000, so plenty of renovations (or new buildings) are on the horizon.
  • The World Cup is coming to North America in 2026, and the 17 cities vying to host matches will be upgrading their venues.
  • The NIL era has given colleges another reason to invest in their facilities as the recruiting arms race heats up.
  • MLB-mandated upgrades will drive significant spending on minor league ballpark infrastructure.

Of note: While 2022 will be a down year for construction on major pro venues, college construction ($2.8 billion) is poised to set a new record.

  • Texas begins play at the Moody Center in late April. At $375 million, it's the most expensive college arena ever built and will be a mainstay on the major concert circuit.
  • San Diego State plans to debut its $310 million Snapdragon Stadium in September. It's being built on the site of Qualcomm Stadium, the former home of the Chargers (1967-2016) and Padres (1969-2003).

Read the full report.

Go deeper

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
2 hours ago - Technology

3D printing's next act: big metal objects

Chief Scientist Andy Bayramian makes modifications to the laser system on Seurat's 3D metal printer. Photo courtesy of Seurat Technologies.

A new metal 3D printing technology could revolutionize the way large industrial products like planes and cars are made, reducing the cost and carbon footprint of mass manufacturing.

Why it matters: 3D printing — also called additive manufacturing — has been used since the 1980s to make small plastic parts and prototypes. Metal printing is newer, and the challenge has been figuring out how to make things like large car parts faster and cheaper than traditional methods.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Matt Phillips
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Rising rates may hammer the stock market

Illustration: Sarah Grillo / Axios

Stocks are much more vulnerable to interest rate swings than they used to be.

Why it matters: A sharp rise in rates in early 2022 is the key reason the stock market is off to an ugly start. And with the Federal Reserve making noise about trying to keep inflation in check, rates could go higher.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
2 hours ago - Technology

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal complicates Big Tech regulation

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

Microsoft's surprise $68 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard is adding a fresh twist to the heated debate over which tech companies have monopolies that need to be reined in.

The big picture: The deal could force a question the company has happily ducked for a decade: whether its size and power make it just as deserving of regulatory scrutiny as its Big Tech rivals.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow