Report: Sports stadium boom incoming

Stadium and arena construction in North America will total a relatively tame $5.8 billion this year, a 12% decrease from 2021.

Yes, but: What the industry lacks in construction it expects to make up for in design, with experts predicting a sports venue boom over the next half-decade, SBJ reports.

The pandemic has shifted fans' expectations about venue offerings (touchless experience, etc.), which require major overhauls.

51% of venues across the NBA, NFL and MLB were built before 2000, so plenty of renovations (or new buildings) are on the horizon.

The World Cup is coming to North America in 2026, and the 17 cities vying to host matches will be upgrading their venues.

The NIL era has given colleges another reason to invest in their facilities as the recruiting arms race heats up.

MLB-mandated upgrades will drive significant spending on minor league ballpark infrastructure.

Of note: While 2022 will be a down year for construction on major pro venues, college construction ($2.8 billion) is poised to set a new record.

Texas begins play at the Moody Center in late April. At $375 million, it's the most expensive college arena ever built and will be a mainstay on the major concert circuit.

San Diego State plans to debut its $310 million Snapdragon Stadium in September. It's being built on the site of Qualcomm Stadium, the former home of the Chargers (1967-2016) and Padres (1969-2003).

