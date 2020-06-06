California officials announced live sports and film production can resume in the state on June 12 after the coronavirus forced them into a three-month hiatus, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The shutdown of sports and film production in the state left thousands of workers in the industry out of jobs. Nearly 900,000 entertainment workers have been unemployed since March, per Bloomberg.

The state of play: Sports teams will be able to resume games and training, but will not have live audiences. Companies must follow safety guidelines that include social distancing, wearing masks and regularly sanitizing surfaces, Bloomberg notes.

