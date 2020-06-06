1 hour ago - Health

Sports and film production in California to restart June 12

The Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Sparks. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

California officials announced live sports and film production can resume in the state on June 12 after the coronavirus forced them into a three-month hiatus, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The shutdown of sports and film production in the state left thousands of workers in the industry out of jobs. Nearly 900,000 entertainment workers have been unemployed since March, per Bloomberg.

The state of play: Sports teams will be able to resume games and training, but will not have live audiences. Companies must follow safety guidelines that include social distancing, wearing masks and regularly sanitizing surfaces, Bloomberg notes.

Go deeper: Coronavirus projected to cancel half of 2020's live sporting events

Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 6,800,604 — Total deaths: 396,591 — Total recoveries — 2,785,268Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,908,235 — Total deaths: 109,443 — Total recoveries: 491,706 — Total tested: 19,231,444Map.
  3. Public health: Some people are drinking and inhaling cleaning products in attempt to fight coronavirus Fauci: "Very concerned" about spread of virus amid George Floyd protests — Cities offer free testing for protesters.
  4. Tech: The pandemic is accelerating next-generation disease diagnostics — Robotics looks to copy software-as-a-service model as use of robots accelerates.
  5. Business: Sports, film production in California to resume June 12 after 3-month hiatus
  6. Education: Students and teachers flunked remote learning.
Other resources (<1 min. read)
Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerRashaan Ayesh
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd updates

A protester holds a placard reading "Covid kills People, Racism kills Communities" as they attend a demonstration in Manchester, northern England, on June 6, to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Paul Ellis/Contributor.

Thousands are gathering for a day of protests in Washington, D.C., almost two weeks after George Floyd's killing. Protesters in Australia and Europe staged anti-racism demonstrations on Saturday as well.

What's happening: A memorial service for Floyd is taking place in Raeford, North Carolina — near where he was born. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all flags to fly at half-staff to honor Floyd until sunset. Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in Philadelphia and Chicago.

Go deeper (1 min. read)