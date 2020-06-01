The sports world speaks up about death of George Floyd

There was a time when a months-long sports absence would have silenced athletes, leaving them without a platform to reach fans or make their voices heard.

Why it matters: But now that athletes boast massive social media followings and no longer need live game broadcasts or media outlets to reach millions, they're speaking out en masse amid protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people — delivering messages of frustration and unity, despite their leagues not currently operating.

Leagues and teams have shared statements of their own, but the raw messages from athletes defined the weekend in sports.

What they're saying: Hundreds of sports figures and organizations spoke out this weekend. Here are a select few: