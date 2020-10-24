No spinning needle on Election Night

How the world looked on NYTimes.com at 9:20 p.m. Nov. 8, 2016

The memory most likely to conjure Election Night 2016 nightmares for Democrats is The Needle, AP's David Bauder writes.

The Needle, a half-clock graphic by the N.Y. Times' Upshot, displayed in real-time the candidates' probability of victory as votes were counted.

Its gyrations triggered anxiety for Hillary Clinton supporters, who frantically refreshed the page, and elation for Trump fans.

The Needle won't be back Nov. 3 — one change in the world of election probability gurus following the 2016 shock.

The Times said in announcing its Election Day plans: "Given the changes in the ways voters cast their ballots this year, we anticipate that it may not be possible to declare a winner in a number of key states on election night."

Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight used a number on Election Night four years ago (final forecast: 71% Clinton), but won't this year.