Spanish soccer league La Liga plans to resume in June after 3-month hiatus

Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Saturday that the professional soccer league La Liga and other Spanish teams will be able to resume their season starting June 8 as long as the country continues to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, AP reports.

The state of play: Spain has been working to slowly reopen its economy. Teams have recently begun training at club facilities, but players are practicing individually and regularly being tested for COVID-19. It's not yet clear when the first game will be held.

  • Several Spanish teams, including Barcelona, had to cut player salaries due to a drop in revenues. La Liga said it was facing a loss of $1 billion if they did not finish the season because of the virus.
  • Barcelona's first match is scheduled for Mallorca, but there is no date on the books yet, per AP.

The German league, Bundesliga, held its first match last week, but the game was played with no fans in the stadium. It was one of the first major leagues to resume playing since the coronavirus shut down the sporting world, ESPN writes.

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 5,260,624 — Total deaths: 339,627 — Total recoveries — 2,084,136Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,608,298 — Total deaths: 96,283 — Total recoveries: 350,135 — Total tested: 13,398,624Map.
  3. Public health: There is "little evidence" coronavirus is under control in most states, new report finds Muslim health care workers balance Ramadan fasting with battling coronavirus.
  4. States: D.C. and its suburbs have some of the worst coronavirus rates in the U.S. Daily deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March States see record unemployment.
  5. World: Coronavirus testing is virtually nonexistent in some poor countries.
  6. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  7. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Some countries are hardly testing for COVID-19 at all

Data: IRC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Coronavirus testing is barely scratching the surface in much of the developing world.

By the numbers: Americans are more than 200 times as likely to have been tested as people in countries like Nigeria and Somalia, according to data compiled by the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

What's driving Biden's strength with seniors

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump's declining support among older voters since the coronavirus took hold is well documented, but new data offers a clearer understanding of why that's happening — and how it could impact the November election.

The big picture: Among the 65+ crowd, it's women driving the exodus. Joe Biden's appeal with senior men climbed during his surprise comeback to be the presumed Democratic nominee, but not necessarily at Trump's expense — and new polling suggests it may be ebbing in any case.

