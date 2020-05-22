13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Spam sales skyrocket as people stock up during the pandemic

Source: Company filings; Chart: Axios Visuals

Sales of Hormel products — including Skippy peanut butter and Spam — to groceries skyrocketed, thanks to food stockpiling and the quarantine diet.

Why it matters: Some companies are seeing business collapse as Americans lock down, while others are getting a lift as people shelter in place.

  • "Early on in the crisis, there was this view that it was all just stocking up or pantry loadings," but there's sustained demand for the products, Hormel CEO Jim Snee told investors on Thursday.
  • Snee also said longer shelf-life items "are as important to consumers as they've ever been" with millions of Americans out of work.

The big picture: Bigger parts of Hormel's business are being slammed. Demand for its food-service business, where it distributes products to restaurants, hotels and school cafeterias, has plummeted.

  • Costs of safety measures at plants, higher plant worker pay and more supply chain expenses cut into profits.
  • And late last month, it closed three turkey processing plants in Minnesota when several workers tested positive for coronavirus, as the Star Tribune reports.

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that OptiGene began trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test on Thursday, as the country wants to find out whether the test is effective on a large scale.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 329,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 17 hours ago - Health

Trump: "we're not closing our country" for second coronavirus wave

President Trump speaks to the press at the White House on May 21. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Thursday that while a second wave of the novel coronavirus is "a very distinct possibility," the U.S. should not issue widespread lockdowns or stay-at-home orders to fight the next outbreak.

Why it matters: This strategy would be a reversal of the administration's previous support for stay-at-home orders, most notably by NIAID Director Anthony Fauci. Trump has frequently hedged on how long the country should remain closed.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The pandemic class of CEOs

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Investors are getting acquainted with a new class of CEOs, who are making crucial decisions about how to steer the companies that are in some cases taking the worst hit from the coronavirus crisis.

The problem: No one has experience dealing with an economy-shuttering global pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow23 mins ago - Economy & Business