Spain's Socialists set to win election as far-right doubles vote share

Spain's Socialist Party is poised to win the country's second parliamentary election in less than a year, but likely won't win enough seats to govern with a majority, according to preliminary results reported by the AP.

The big picture: Socialist leader and acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the snap election — Spain's fourth in as many years — after his party won in the April elections but failed to reach a coalition agreement with other parties. Sunday's vote, which also saw the far-right populist party Vox surge to third place, could result in more political paralysis for a country that has struggled with stable governance in the years since the financial crisis.