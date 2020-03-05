29 mins ago - Economy & Business

The distracting shiny object: S&P ups and downs

Felix Salmon
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

For anyone who gets their economic news from cable TV, we're in the craziest period of the Trump presidency so far.

Driving the news: The S&P 500 fell by 3.4% last Monday, Feb. 24. It then fell another 3% the following day, and it fell by 4.4% on Thursday Feb. 27. This week, it rose 4.6% on Monday, fell 2.8% on Tuesday, and rose 4.2% on Wednesday. It's entirely possible we'll see another 3%+ swing today.

Making matters worse: With the market still near all-time highs, a 3.7% intraday swing in the Dow corresponds to a 1,000-point move.

  • That's guaranteed to generate banner headlines — and freak out boomers who still think of 1,000 Dow points as being a major milestone.

How it works: The Trump administration explicitly uses the stock market as a barometer of its success, and the coronavirus was a large part of the reason for the recent stock-market volatility. Those factors explain why Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow were appointed to the government's coronavirus task force.

The bottom line: So long as the stock market remains volatile, expect Trump to fixate much more on the Dow than he does on CDC mortality reports.

Go deeper: How Trump’s economy stacks up

Courtenay Brown

Wall Street sees 2nd day of brutal sell-off

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AF via Getty Images

The stock market fell another 3% on Tuesday, following Monday’s sell-off. Bond yields touched record lows.

The big picture: Stocks continued to fall as the CDC said it expects the coronavirus to spread in the U.S. The Dow and S&P are more than 7% below the record highs seen earlier this month.

Courtenay Brown

Stocks fall more than 3% as coronavirus cases spike

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Wall Street had its worst day in two years on Monday, following a spike in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Italy. The S&P 500 fell 3.3%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sunk 1,030 points (3.5%).

The big picture: This is the U.S. stock market's biggest reaction thus far to the coronavirus, largely shrugging it off as a threat to the global economy (though the bond market has not). While the S&P is down from record highs — which it notched last week — the index is still above lows touched earlier this year.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus doesn't tell the full story behind Dow's plunge

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

As someone has certainly told you by now, the Dow fell by more than 1,000 points yesterday, its worst day in more than two years, erasing all of 2020's gains. Most news headlines assert that the stock market's momentum was finally broken by "coronavirus fears," but that's not the full story.

What's happening: The novel coronavirus has been infecting and killing scores of people for close to a month and, depending on the day, the market has sold off or risen to record highs.

